Uddhav Thackeray will attend MVA's Vajramuth rally on Apr 16: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut his party chief Uddhav Thackeray would be attending the Maha Vikas Aghadi's Vajramuth (iron fist) rally in Nagpur on Sunday and alleged hurdles were being set up by the government and others to stop the gathering, which meant the Bharatiya Janata Party was afraid in its stronghold.

Nagpur is the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and is the largest city of Vidarbha, one of the regions of Maharashtra where the BJP has been strong since the 1980s.

The government and some other people are trying to stop the rally from taking place, despite it being held with all requisite permissions. If you (BJP) are trying to create hurdles to stop the rally, it means you are afraid on your home turf, Raut said.

Uddhav Thackeray and Gandhi will meet for sure and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal will visit Matoshree, the residence of the Thackerays in Mumbai's Bandra, on Monday to discuss on the same, Raut said.