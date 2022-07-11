Uddhav Thackeray writes emotional letter to Shiv Sena MLA

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra politics, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to the MLAs supporting him and has given an emotional message. In the letter, he has thanked the MLAs for being loyal. He said that you followed the mantra of Balasaheb. Thanks for that.

During the power struggle in Maharashtra, 39 Shiv Sena MLAs revolted along with Eknath Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray had to resign from the post of Chief Minister due to the revolt of MLAs. So, with the support of Shinde faction and BJP, Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister. In the power struggle, 40 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs revolted and left Uddhav Thackeray's side. After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, the work of party formation has started vigorously. Meetings of various office bearers of Shiv Sena have started at Matoshri and Shiv Sena Bhavan. Uddhav Thackeray has sent a letter of appreciation to the MLAs who stayed with the party during the confidence motion during the new government.

Uddhav Thackeray's letter

Dear Shiv Sena MLA Vaibhav Vijay Naik

Jai Maharashtra!

Shiv Sena is our family. Even today, the revered Hindu heart emperor Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray is our everything. The importance of loyalty and identity was taught to us by the Hindu heart emperor Shiv Sena chief. Don't be dishonest with mother's milk. As a Shiv Sena MLA, you have shown loyalty and have shown that you are a follower of the thoughts of the venerable Hindu heart emperor Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. We remained loyal to Shiv Sena without falling prey to any threats or temptations. Maharashtra was proud of our role and Shiv Sena got strength.

May Maa Jagdamba give you a healthy and abundant life.

Yours sincerely

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

Shiv Sena party chief