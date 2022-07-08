Uddhav Thackeray's bodyguard pushed me out in front of him: Rebel MLA

Buldhana: Political arithmetic in the state deteriorated after the results of the Legislative Council. As many as 50 MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, revolted and the Mahavikas Aghadi government collapsed. Uddhav Thackeray had to resign as Chief Minister. The MLAs who went with Eknath Shinde have now started voicing their dissatisfaction in the party. Disgruntled MLAs from Shinde group are saying that this time has come because of the quartet on the side of Uddhav Thackeray.

In addition, now Shinde group MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has leveled serious allegations against party chief Uddhav Thackeray. "Admission was granted only if there was a meeting at Matoshri's residence. Other times we didn't even get time to visit. On one occasion, I asked Uddhav Thackeray for time to hand over my son's wedding certificate. But he didn't get it either. I was pushed back by his security guards in front of Uddhav Thackeray. Gaikwad has claimed that even then, Uddhav Thackeray, wait, we did not get the word that he is my Shiv Sainik MLA" he said.

The BJP-Shinde group government has now been formed in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde has been sworn in as the Chief Minister. On the other hand, the post of Deputy Chief Minister has fallen on the neck of Devendra Fadnavis. Even though the power drama that has been going on for the last 15 days has now come to an end, it is coming to light that the conflict between Shinde group and Shiv Sena is intensifying. In this, MLAs of Shinde group are directly attacking Shiv Sena leaders.

"Meanwhile, many accused Devendra Fadnavis of being greedy for power. However, with a big heart, Fadnavis handed over the Chief Minister's post to Eknath Shinde. MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has lauded the swearing in of the Deputy Chief Minister after receiving the party's order. Also, who should be the minister now?" he said. Gaikwad has also said that the decision will be taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.