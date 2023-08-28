"Uddhav Thackeray's meeting is like collective mourning program", says Ashish Shelar

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a strong attack on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a 'Nirdhar Sabha' in Hingoli on Sunday. Uddhav Thackeray criticised Devendra Fadnavis for his trip to Japan, the drought situation in the state, and projects being directed to Gujarat from Maharashtra.

In response, BJP leaders reacted strongly to Uddhav Thackeray's comments.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar said that Uddhav Thackeray's meeting signifies that in a village from earlier times, in situations of grief, death, or untoward events, some women from that village would come together to mourn collectively. This program is often referred to as 'rudali'. That program means Uddhav Thackeray's meeting.

Aashish Shelar said, “Those who do not have their own thoughts, do not have their party's agenda, and do not have the party's principles. They only engage in snooping into others' houses, reacting to others' statements, and making noise. Therefore, having no agenda or principles of their own party, it means Uddhav Thackeray's party. We tell Uddhav Thackeray that he should maintain boundaries, keep discipline, and stay within limits. The BJP's integrity is not our weakness. Your (Uddhav Thackeray's) position is like 'Asrani' in the movie 'Sholay' (referring to the character played by actor Asrani, the jailer, in the 1975 film 'Sholay' directed by Ramesh Sippy).”