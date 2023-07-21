Uddhav Thackeray's Thane rally postponed after tragic landslide in Raigad

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was set to lead a north Indian rally in Thane tomorrow. However, the rally has been postponed following a tragic landslide in Irshalwadi village, Raigad's Khalapur, as per the reports in TV9 Maratahi.

The possibility of holding the rally in the coming days remains uncertain as it has been cancelled due to the gravity of the Irshalwadi incident. The village is grappling with a severe crisis, resulting in several casualties. NDRF personnel are tirelessly conducting rescue operations as the tragedy has left the entire state in shock and sorrow.