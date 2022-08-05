Uddhav Thackeray’s younger son Tejas to make entry into politics?

After the historic rebellion in the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray are on the one hand touring the state to save the Shiv Sena. In this way, the discussions of another Thackeray's entry into the politics of the state have started. Yuva Sena has demanded to Uddhav Thackeray that 'Tejas Thackeray should be brought into the political arena'. Many office bearers of Yuva Sena have also expressed their wish on social media. Therefore, it has to be seen whether Tejas Thackeray will enter the arena of politics.

A discussion on Maharashtra politics is incomplete without mention of Thackeray's name. For the past 5 decades, this family has shaped the politics of the state by actively participating in it. The family has been associated with politics for generations.

Maharashtra politics has been centered around the two houses of Thackeray and Pawar for the past five decades. Over the generations, the politics of the state has received new faces from these families. Now a new name is being discussed, that of Tejas Thackeray. Tejas is the younger son of Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. An advertisement with his photo in the Samana newspaper on 7 August created a stir in the state's politics and there was talk about whether Tejas would also enter politics.

Tejas Thackeray is the second son of Rashmi and Uddhav Thackeray and has so far stayed away from politics. His interests lies in wildlife photography and research. Tejas is credited with discovering eleven species of crabs and one species of snake. Tejas has generally kept himself away from public events. Tejas was first seen with Aditya Thackeray to file his candidature from Worli assembly constituency ahead of brother Aditya Thackeray's 2019 assembly elections. Tejas usually keep themselves away from media cameras.