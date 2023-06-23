Ulhasnagar: False claims of drain cleaning exposed as city faces severe flooding

Following the initial rainfall, Gol Maidan and Furniture Market areas experienced waterlogging, prompting concerns about drain maintenance. An old tree fell near Birla Gate, damaging a house and a rickshaw, resulting in temporary traffic disruptions.

The initial claim made by Additional Commissioner Jamir Lengarekar stating that the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation had successfully cleaned small and large drains before the monsoon, with 90 per cent of the work completed before June 15, turned out to be false. Within half an hour of rainfall, the furniture market, ITI College, and Gol maidan area experienced severe flooding, impeding people's movement. Criticism has been widespread, pointing out the inadequate cleaning of the drains. Furthermore, an old tree toppled onto the road near Birla Gate, causing damage to a house and an auto-rickshaw. Traffic was disrupted for a period of time until the fire department arrived and relocated the tree to the roadside.

The city is plagued with numerous plastic bag factories, and the sale of plastic bags is thriving. There is widespread criticism directed at the municipal commissioner for failing to take action against these factories and the sale of plastic bags, particularly when the drains are overflowing with plastic bag waste. Additionally, although the cleaning of drains has been completed, many individuals are still disposing of their waste in the newly cleaned open drains, resulting in an overflow of garbage.