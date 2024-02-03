Ulhasnagar Firing: Aditya Thackeray Targets Shinde Government, Lists Law and Order Issues

Last night in Ulhasnagar, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Shinde group leader Mahesh Gaikwad. Following this incident, there was a stir, and Mahesh Gaikwad, along with one of his colleagues, sustained injuries in the firing. They are currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the ruling Shiv Sena's Shinde group and the BJP are heavily targeted by the opposition.

Meanwhile, Aditya Thackeray targeted the Shinde government over the issue of law and order in the state. He posted a list of incidents related to BJP and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde MLAs on social media in the last two years. Thackeray stated that Maharashtra was taken over by the BJP-sponsored government and listed six different incidents in the state.

Aditya Thackeray Raised this Questions:

Maharashtra was taken over by the bjp sponsored khoke sarkar. Here’s a glimpse into the law and order situation now:



1) Last night a bjp MLA shot 5 bullets at mindhe gang leaders, inside a police station.



2) An MLA of the mindhe gang threatened Mumbaikars with a gun in his… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 3, 2024

Over the past 2 years, several riots have erupted over fake WhatsApp messages, and businesses are being threatened by bullies. Unfortunately, this is the current state of Maharashtra under the leadership of a highly incompetent and brazenly illegitimate Chief Minister. How can citizens feel safe under the rule of these criminals?