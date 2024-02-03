Ulhasnagar Firing: Police Describe What Really Happened Inside The Police Station

After the sensational firing by the BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad over Shiv Sena Shinde group leader Mahesh Gaikwad on Friday night, police officers have shed light on what led to the shootout incident.

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Jagtap of Hillline Police Station in Ulhasnagar found himself in a heated dispute with Shiv Sena Kalyan East City Chief Mahesh Gaikwad, along with his associate Rahul Patil, and BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad. The argument escalated into verbal abuse and gunfire, with Ganpat Gaikwad firing shots within the police station. During the altercation, Mahesh Gaikwad sustained four bullet wounds, while Rahul Patil was hit by two bullets. The police officers present at the station provided details of the incident. Both Ganpat Gaikwad and Mahesh Gaikwad arrived to file their respective complaints and engaged in a conversation, which was interrupted when MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and his companion opened fire. The authorities possess compelling CCTV evidence of the events. Ganpat Gaikwad stood up and shot at Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil, who were seated at the time. According to the police, the bullets struck them in various parts of their bodies, including the chest. As of now, six bullets have been extracted from the injured individuals.

Yes, I fired Ganpat Gaikwad

The incident took place in the cabin of Senior Police Inspector Vijay Jagtap of Hillline Police Station in Ulhasnagar. My son was punched in the door of the police station. These people had forcibly occupied my place. Ganpat Gaikwad admitted that he was fired because he was upset by all this. My children were being beaten in front of the police in the police station. So I had no choice. Ganpat Gaikwad said that if someone was attacking me in front of the police, it was necessary to do so for self-defense.