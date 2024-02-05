Ulhasnagar Firing: Atrocity Case Registered Against Ganpat Gaikwad 1.5 Hour Before the Firing

Ulhasnagar: A case of atrocity was registered against BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and eight others on a complaint filed by the owner of the disputed land in Dwarli village at 9.30 pm on Friday. Within an hour and a half, Gaikwad opened fire at the Hillline police station.

Madhumati alias Neeta Jadhav complained at 9.30 pm on February 2 alleging that Gaikwad and his supporters hurled casteist abuses at Eknath Jadhav's family over a land dispute on January 31. The accused have been identified as Jitendra Parekh, Vitthal Chikankar, Shivaji Phoolore, Saurabh Singh, Chhotu Khan, Chandrakant Ole, and Mangesh Wargher.

Land dispute erupts

At around 3 pm on February 2, activists, including Mahesh Gaikwad, threw poles of the compound at the disputed site.

According to the complaint of Jitendra Parikh of M. Fairdeal Developers, a case was registered against 60-70 people, including Mahesh Gaikwad, city chief of Kalyan East of Shiv Sena Shinde group. Gaikwad and Mahesh Gaikwad were presnted in the police station following this incident.