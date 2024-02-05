Ulhasnagar Firing: Mahesh Gaikwad's Condition Improves, Shrikant Shinde Pays a Visit

A scuffle broke out between BJP's Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and Shiv Sena's Shinde group's city chief Mahesh Gaikwad at Hillline police station in Ulhasnagar. Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil, who was with him. Three people, including BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, were arrested in connection with the case. The condition of Mahesh Gaikwad, who was injured in the case, is said to be improving. Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde today visited Gaikwad at the hospital and enquired about him. Shrikant Shinde was also present with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to enquire about his health after the firing incident took place on Friday. Later today, he again went to Jupiter Hospital and enquired about Mahesh Gaikwad's health.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Jupiter Hospital in Thane and enquired about the health of Mahesh Gaikwad, a former corporator from Kalyan East ward. He sought details from the police about the incident that took place on Friday and discussed with the doctors about Gaikwad's ongoing treatment. Chief Minister Shinde said the incident was "very unfortunate" and wished Gaikwad, who survived the incident, a full recovery at the earliest.



MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, Harshal Kene, and Sandeep Sarwankar were arrested and remanded in police custody till February 14. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Patil of Thane Crime Branch said that six teams have been deployed to investigate the absconding accused in the firing case. Patil also said that he did not take the statement of the injured Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil. The incident has caused ripples in the state and across the country, with MLAs Ganpat Gaikwad, Harshal Kene, Sandeep Sarwankar, Vaibhav Gaikwad, Nagesh Bedekar, Vicky Ganotra and others booked at Hillline police station.