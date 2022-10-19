UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets Eknath Shinde, pays tribute 26/11 terror attack

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meet UN-General Antonio Guterrs in Mumbai. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on the first day of his three-day visit to India.

“Fighting terrorism must be a global priority for every country on earth and fighting terrorism is a central priority for the United Nations,” said Guterres in Mumbai.

Antonio Guterres met with 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor, Devika Rotawan who had suffered a bullet shot injury at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

"I told him I was injured at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and identified Ajmal Kasab in the court. I also told him I want to study and become an officer, end terrorism," said Rotawan after meeting with Guterres.

