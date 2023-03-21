Under PM Modi’s leadership G20 has been democratised

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that under PM Modi’s leadership, G20 had been democratised and has become a people’s movement.

While addressing the inaugural session of Civil20 India 2023, Fadnavis said, It has become a people’s movement. The role of civil society is vital as governments have legal power but civil society has moral powers.

He added, There is a need to have a robust system of civil society so that the voice of the last man is heard by the government.

Sahasrabuddhe informed us that 357 delegates are attending the Inception Conference. There are representatives from 26 countries and 130 international delegates have arrived in Nagpur for the C-20 Inception Meet.

He further said that India believes in an autonomous society and this is reflected in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He said it is time to move towards a duty-based approach from a rights-based approach. He presented a report of the activities of the CIVIL 20 India Secretariat.

The future belonged not to single entities but to those who cooperate and mingle and everyone must obey the universal law of inclusion, stated the Chair of Civil20 India Mata Amritanandamayi Devi at the inaugural session of Civil20 India 2023 in Nagpur on Monday.