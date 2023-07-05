Unidentified woman's body found with fractured limbs in Mumbai's Worli district

A body of an unidentified woman was found in Mumbai's Worli district on Wednesday. The gruesome discovery occurred when concerned individuals noticed a gunny bag floating in the river at Worli Sea Face and immediately alerted the authorities. Upon investigation, the police observed that the woman's legs and hands were fractured, strongly indicating foul play and a potential case of murder. While her identity remains a mystery, initial estimates suggest her age to be between 20 and 30 years. The Worli police have promptly registered a complaint of murder against an unidentified suspect.

Investigators suspect that the woman was murdered and her body was callously disposed of in the sea. However, due to the force of the high tide, the bag drifted and became entangled in a sewer near the Coast Guard office in the Worli district. In order to gather additional evidence, the corpse has been sent for post-mortem examination.

This incident bears similarity to another disturbing occurrence on March 15, where the decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman named Veena Prakash was discovered in a plastic bag in Mumbai's Lalbaug area. In connection with this case, the police have detained Veena's 22-year-old daughter for questioning. Tragically, Veena Prakash had her arms and legs severed. A case has been registered at Kalachowki police station regar