Union Home Ministry Approves Renaming of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar

The Union Home Ministry has approved the renaming of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra to Ahilyanagar, state Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil announced on Friday. Speaking to reporters, he said the decision to rename Ahmednagar was taken by the state cabinet in March this year and nod was sought from the Centre.

The notification, published on October 4 under the name of Deputy Secretary B. More, follows the Home Ministry’s approval of the name change on October 1. As per the gazette, the city will now be known as "Ahilyanagar, Taluka and District Ahmednagar."

The gazette, published under extraordinary number 112, officially declares that Ahmednagar city will now be known as Ahilyanagar, while the district name will remain Ahmednagar.

This renaming follows Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s announcement to rename the city in honor of Ahilyadevi on her birth anniversary, during a ceremony at Chondi in Jamkhed taluka.