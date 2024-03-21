Union Minister and RPI Leader Ramdas Athawale Meets with Road Accident in Maharashtra's Satara

Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment and leader of the Republican Party of India (A), Ramdas Athawale, was involved in an accident on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Wai, Satara district, Maharashtra, according to news agency ANI. Fortunately, Athawale emerged unscathed from the incident and proceeded to Mumbai in another vehicle.

Republican Party of India (A) and MoS Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met with an accident at Wai, Satara. According to an eyewitness his car hit a container after the container took a sudden brake. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.



The accident has left his supporters and workers shocked, with concerns about his safety and the details of the accident. Athawale is yet to officially comment, but reports indicate that he is safe. Athawale may provide details about the accident when he arrives in Mumbai and interacts with the media.