Union minister Bharati Pawar says G20 presidency will help country develop on all counts

India which is officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, will host several programmes connected with the inter governmental forum and this will help the country develop on all counts, Union Minister Bharati Pawar said in Maharashtra's Thane.

According to a report of PTI, The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Speaking on the measles cases in Maharashtra, mainly the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said the Centre had formed a task force to monitor and overcome the situation. Measures were being taken as per the recommendations of this task force, Pawar added.