Union Minister Narayan Rane slams 'Saamna', demands action against its publication

Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena appear to be in a state of conflict. This issue has intensified following Uddhav Thackeray's derogatory remark towards Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, leading the BJP, including Fadnavis, to retaliate against Thackeray. Furthermore, Union Minister Narayan Rane held a press conference today and criticized Uddhav Thackeray.

During a press conference, Narayan Rane expressed his displeasure towards a particular newspaper, 'Saamna', by stating that he does not consider it a legitimate newspaper. Rane urged journalists to read the newspaper and assess whether its content aligns with the interests of the people, Maharashtra, and the country, as well as whether its language is suitable for the common people. He demanded that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister take appropriate action regarding the newspaper's existence in the state.

Furthermore, Rane warned that if no one files a complaint with the Press Council, he would take it upon himself to do so. He also stated that he is prepared to approach the court if necessary.