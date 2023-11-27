Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada

On Monday, an official reported that unseasonal rains affected six districts in Marathwada, with Jalna experiencing the highest rainfall at 132.25 mm. The unexpected showers occurred in 107 revenue circles across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, and Beed on Sunday.

The highest rainfall, 132.25 mm, was recorded in the Wagrul revenue circle of Badnapur tehsil in Jalna, he said. As per a preliminary report, one person died in a rain-related incident in Hingoli, while 32 livestock were also killed in the rains, the official said.

As many as 32 circles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 27 in Jalna, 23 in Parbhani, 12 each in Nanded and Hingoli and one circle in Beed recorded rainfall above 65 mm from Sunday evening ending 8 am on Monday, the official said.