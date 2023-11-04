UP woman forced into prostitution in Palghar

The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have successfully rescued a 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh who was coerced into prostitution. In connection with this case, one individual has been apprehended, as confirmed by an official on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by an NGO, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of Nalla Sopara police arrested the accused woman, senior inspector Santosh Chowdhary said. The accused allegedly threatened and forced the victim, a native of Uttar Pradesh, into prostitution, he said.

A case under sections 370(1) (trafficking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA), he said.