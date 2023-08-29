"Upper Wardha farmers' demands to be addressed in meeting within 10-12 Days": CM Eknath Shinde

In Mumbai, victims of the Upper Wardha Dam began a protest at Mantralaya. The farmers initiated their protest by climbing onto safety nets on the first floor of Mantralaya. Several of these farmers have been taken into custody by the police. Safety nets have been set up on the first floor of Mantralaya. Unexpectedly, a group of farmers leaped onto these nets.

These farmers have reportedly been making demands for the past 103 days. Numerous farmers have surrendered their land to the government for the Upper Wardha project. However, the farmers claim that they have not yet received the compensation promised by the government and have adopted a stance of aggression.

Minister Dada Bhuse promptly approached and engaged with him after the Upper Wardha dam farmers staged a protest. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has responded, saying, "Farmers from Upper Wardha had come. I had a discussion with them. Minister Dada Bhuse and officials from the concerned department were also present during the interaction. Instructions have been issued to the relevant authorities. A meeting is scheduled within the next 10-12 days to review all their demands," Shinde informed reporters.