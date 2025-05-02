UPSC Cheating Case: Pooja Khedkar Denies Allegations of Exam Fraud, Name Change and Fake Disability Certificate

The court had ordered an inquiry during the hearing of Pooja Khedkar 's anticipatory bail plea. The Delhi Police questioned Pooja today in connection with the case. She later addressed the media. "I had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that I would fully cooperate with the police and the court. The court had ordered the recording of my statement. Accordingly, I appeared for questioning today," she said.

Pooja Khedkar has been accused of submitting a false disability certificate and appearing for the UPSC exam 12 times under different names. Responding to these allegations, she said, "I want to make it clear that misinformation is being spread among the media and government officials. The allegations of appearing for the exam multiple times, name changes, and submitting a false certificate are all false. Even the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has included his mother’s name in his own. Since when has adding your mother’s name become a crime in our country? I’m shocked by these accusations. The claim that I changed my name multiple times is completely untrue."

Khedkar , a former trainee civil servant, further stated, "The allegation that I changed my name to appear for the exam is false. My name is Pooja Khedekar — that’s the name I used to take the exam. Misinformation is being spread to the media and government officials. If the Chief Minister can add his mother’s name to his own, how is it wrong if I did the same?"

She is alleged to have appeared for the UPSC exam under different names. Clarifying the issue, she said, "Wherever required, I have used my first and last name. I use the name Pooja Khedekar, and when full names are asked, I write Pooja Dilip Khedekar. In Maharashtra, it is common for someone named Dilip to also be referred to as Diliprao — this doesn’t mean they are different people. Some people are twisting facts to suit their narrative."

She also refuted claims about submitting a fake disability certificate and appearing for the exam multiple times. "The UPSC has a dedicated team to verify all such documents. They have more than 10 doctors in their medical panel. Everything has been thoroughly checked by them," she added.