Uran Police Detained Man For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl

Uran police detained a man for allegedly raping a minor girl by secretly marrying in Chilre in Uran. The accused also impregnated the victim, said police. The accused, identified as Avinash Krishna Kartkari, a resident of Chirle, married the victim girl at Tisai Devi Temple in the vicinity last year and established a physical relationship. According to the police, Kartkari married the minor girl without the consent or knowledge of the victim's parents.

The accused had been in a relationship with the victim since 2022. "The crime was committed at the accused's residence in Jambhulpada, Chirle village in Uran," stated the police.

When the victim developed health issues and confided in her mother, it was discovered that she was pregnant. Subsequently, the father of the girl approached the police on the evening of March 26. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012

