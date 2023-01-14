Urfi Javed called by Mumbai police for inquiry in connection with complaint by BJP leader Chitra Wagh

Mumbai Police has called TV actress & social media influencer Uorfi Javed called for inquiry today in connection with a complaint against her by BJP leader Chitra Wagh for indulging in nudity publicly.

The city police has sent notice to the former Big Boss contestant after the police commissioner at the Amboli police station.

Yesterday, Urfi had filed a complaint against Chitra Wagh for her alleged remarks on the actor's immodest dress sense. On January 4, the BJP leader took to Twitter and slashed Urfi Javed for her dressing sense and asked if the women's commission would do anything to it or not.

Urfi Javed's lawyer Nitin Satpute had also said that he would meet the chairperson of the women's commission and would also file a written complaint in the matter seeking further action.

After such a public instigation by the BJP Leader Chitra Wagh, she [Uorfi] has a threat to her life as she can be mob lynched so protection should be provided to her for the sake of her well-being, Javed's lawyer Nitin Satpute said.