US court allows Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana more time to file motion against extradition

A federal court has allowed Tahawwur Rana more time to file his motion against extradition to India where he is facing a trial for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.In August, Rana had appealed before the Ninth Circuit Court against the order by a US District Court in the Central District of California that denied the writ of habeas corpus.On Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit Court agreed to his request for more time to file his motion, which was initially set for October 10.

Rana was convicted in 2011 of supporting an Islamic militant group blamed for the attack on India's financial capital that killed 166 people.But he was cleared of the more serious charge of helping plot the attack.The businessman was arrested after an extradition request by India in 2020.Rana, who denied all the charges against him, had challenged India's extradition request which was also supported by the US government.

More than 160 people were killed in November 2008 when a group of 10 men stormed a train station, hotels and cafes and a Jewish centre, shooting and throwing bombs.Indian authorities accused Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian, of conspiring with his childhood friend David Coleman Headley to assist Pakistani militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was blamed for the attack.