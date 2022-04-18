Use of loudspeakers at religious sites allowed only with due permission: Maha Home Dept

For the last few days, politics in the state has heated up over the issue of loudspeaker in mosques. The MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers".

Raj Thackeray had said that the government should discuss with the clerics for this. Since then, the state government has started to take action on this issue. The Home Department has called a meeting of all police officers to remove the illegal loudspeakers. The Director General of Police will hold a meeting.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will also meet today to discuss the law and order situation in the state and the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places.

It is learned that the Maharashtra Home Department has decided that if anyone wants to use loudspeakers at religious site, they need the permission of the local police administration.Dilip Walse Patil will hold a meeting with the DGP today to instruct him to direct all police commissioners & officers on this.

All the district police chiefs will be present at the meeting of DGP. Obeying the law is for everyone. Therefore, this meeting is to ensure that law and order is not disturbed anywhere. Therefore, it is seen that the Home Department has become active after Raj Thackeray's warning.