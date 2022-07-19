Uttarmand Dam, Derwan Pazar Lake in Patan filled with full capacity

Chaphal: Uttarmand Dam at Gamewadi in Chaphal Division and Derwan Pazar Lake at Waghjaiwadi, which is a boon to Karad-Patan have been filled to full capacity and discharge of water has started. So the farmers are expressing their satisfaction.



Due to heavy rains in the dam catchment area for the last fifteen days, the water level has increased tremendously. Yesterday, Monday evening, 2590 hrs. Ph.P.S. The water has started flowing. Because of this, caution has been given to the villages along the river.

Uttarmand dam is located at Gamewadi and this project has been implemented on the Uttarmand river on the border of Nanegaon Brudruk village. Along with the entire Chaphal division, the villages of Khalkarwadi, Charegaon, Bhawanwadi, and Ubraj in Karad get water from this dam. Currently, Uttarmand Madhyam Project has 693.70 TMC of water storage.

The reservoir, which is 1,420 meters long and 44.45 meters high, has a water storage level of 683 meters. The villagers of Nanegaon, Mathenwadi have to be displaced as 625 acres of land has been affected in this project. The dam management officials have completed the dam pitching along with the fifteen-meter high wall in Sandwa. Three curved gates measuring 1244 m have been installed on the masonry pier to release the flood water. But due to stalled rehabilitation of Madhenwadi residents, the project victims are opposed to storing one TMC of water in the dam. Although the work of this project has been completed, the issues of displaced people are still pending.

Derwan Pazar Lake near Waghjaiwadi is also full of capacity. Water is also being discharged from the pond. Last year, the lake overflowed in the first week of July. The water of this lake is supplied to the agricultural lands of the villages of Waghjaiwadi, Derwan, Gamewadi, Borgewadi, Shinganwadi, Chaphal, Majgaon etc. Therefore, satisfaction is being expressed by the farmers.