Vaani Kapoor's shoot life oozes glamour

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor shared a sneak peek of her getting ready for a glamourous shoot on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vaani shared a video in which she looks stunning, getting her hair and makeup ready for a shoot.

In the caption, she wrote, "Shoot life."

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"So so gorgeous," a social media user wrote.

"Adorable beauty," another added.

Meanwhile, Vaani will next be seen in the film 'Shamshera' with Ranbir Kapoor.

( With inputs from ANI )

