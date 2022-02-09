Vaani Kapoor's shoot life oozes glamour
By ANI | Published: February 9, 2022 05:06 PM2022-02-09T17:06:38+5:302022-02-09T17:15:02+5:30
Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor shared a sneak peek of her getting ready for a glamourous shoot on Wednesday.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Vaani shared a video in which she looks stunning, getting her hair and makeup ready for a shoot.
In the caption, she wrote, "Shoot life."
Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.
"So so gorgeous," a social media user wrote.
"Adorable beauty," another added.
Meanwhile, Vaani will next be seen in the film 'Shamshera' with Ranbir Kapoor.
( With inputs from ANI )
( With inputs from ANI )