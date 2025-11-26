Vadhvan Port to Generate 10 Lakh Jobs; Locals to Get First Preference, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 26, 2025 17:09 IST

ir="ltr">Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking about jobs at Vadhvan Port, said that locals will be given priority while hiring. He also warned that any attempt to deny locals their rightful employment opportunity wouldn’t be tolerated, reported PTI. The upcoming Vadhvan Port is located in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. CM Fadnavis also said that there will be 10 lakh job opportunities at this port. He said it will be one of the top ports in the world and the first of its kind in India. He made these remarks while speaking at election rallies in Dahanu and Palghar. Local body elections will be held on December 2, and vote counting will be done on December 3.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the government has asked the authorities to ensure these jobs go to local youth. He said that 56 companies have signed agreements and are conducting training programmes, reported PTI.

This 76,200 crore project is being constructed in two phases by Vadhvan Port Project Ltd (VPPL). It will have nine container terminals, a ro-ro berth, four multipurpose berths, a coast guard berth, and liquid cargo berths. CM Fadnavis stated that Palghar is the fastest developing district of the country and in future can be termed as the fourth Mumbai.

He also announced that development work for India’s first offshore airport in Palghar would begin soon.

He also said that the government is planning to extend the Mumbai Coastal Road up to Virar and later to Dahanu.

He also addressed the concerns raised by the fishermen community. CM Fadnavis assured them that this project will not harm their livelihood. He also announced that there will be a modern fishing harbour, upgraded boats, and support for deep-sea and traditional fishing. He also stated that the government has made a development plan designed in a way to protect the district's natural resources. He said that forest diversity, land, and water will not be affected, reported PTI.