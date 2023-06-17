Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar visits Aurangzeb's tomb

The state has been engulfed in controversies surrounding Aurangzeb's status, leading to a heated atmosphere in recent days. In the midst of this, Prakash Ambedkar, the president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), paid a visit to Aurangzeb's tomb. This visit has sparked extensive discussions and debates.

Pictures of Prakash Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb have recently emerged, showing him paying his respects by bowing and offering flowers. Additionally, he placed a chadar on Aurangzeb's shrine, causing significant attention and speculation. It is noteworthy that Prakash Ambedkar had formed a political alliance with Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena Thackeray group, a few months ago. The Thackeray group's position regarding this matter is widely known.

Meanwhile, Prakash Ambedkar has placed flowers at Aurangzeb's tomb, sparking discussions within political circles. This action by Prakash Ambedkar is expected to potentially create a political dilemma for the Thackeray group. The response of the Thackeray group to this situation is yet to be observed.

After his visit to the tomb, Prakash Ambedkar had an interaction with TV 9 Marathi. He stated, “Aurangzeb ruled for 50 years. Are you going to wipe it? Babasaheb has told why Aurangzeb's kingdom came. Jaichand came here and spread influence from one kingdom to another. So, condemn Jaichand." Prakash Ambedkar raised the question, "Why do you insult Aurangzeb?"