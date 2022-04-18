Varsha Gaikwad: Attempts being made to announce class 10th, 12th results on time

Class 10th (SSC Board) and 12th (HSC Board) exams this year were held offline. The 12th standard written exam were held offline from March 4 to March 30. While Class 10 exams were conducted between March 15th, 2022 to April 04th, 2022.

Now, with the exam completed, students will be eagerly waiting for Class 10th and 12th result date. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday while talking to ABP Majha said that attempts are being made to announce class 10th and 12th results on time.

The students usally get their results of class 10 in the month of June while class 12 results are announce 2nd or 3rd week of June.

While official announcement regarding the same is yet awaited. Gaikwad in one of her previous tweets had hinted that the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 are likely to be announced by 2nd Week of June, while the Class 10 / Maharashtra SSC Results will be announced by 2nd Week of July 2022.

