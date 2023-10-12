Varsha Gaikwad slams Home department's idea to recruit 3,000 police personnel on contract

The Home Department has decided to recruit 3,000 contractual police personnel for the Mumbai Police Force. These recruits will be engaged on a contractual basis for a period of up to 11 months through the State Security Corporation. This move comes in response to the acute shortage of manpower within the Mumbai Police, and it has been approved by the government upon the request of the Police Commissioner, pending new regular recruitment. An allocation of Rs 30 crore has also been sanctioned to cover the salaries of these contractual police officers.

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad said on X that Despite stiff opposition from the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) during the monsoon session, the morally corrupt Shinde Sarkar has gone ahead and come out with a GR related to recruitment of 3000 contractual policemen for the Mumbai police to be filled in from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation. I have some specific questions to this government and the Dy. CM and home minister Mr. Fadnavis regarding this move.

The contractual policemen are to be in employment until regular constables are recruited. The GR does not mention any deadline for such employment. What is stopping the government from recruiting full time constables? The contractual policemen will lack the kind of training and rigour required of policemen as the recruitment process has fewer constraints, so will they be competent enough? The constabulary being the first line of defence in any situation, needs to be extremely well equipped. Is it wise to take such a casual approach to security in a city that is the financial capital of the country and requires more robust protections? Is this yet another way of depriving the capable and hard working youth of Maharashtra of stable government jobs?