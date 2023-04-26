Varun Dhawan expresses love for Maharashtra at Lokmat awards ceremony

Every year, the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is presented to individuals who have made noteworthy contributions in the various sector. Recently, Varun Dhawan was awarded the Best Actor award at the ceremony held at the NSCI Dome in Worli. During his acceptance speech, Varun chanted 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji', adding an interesting element to the event.

Upon receiving the award, Varun Dhawan expressed his gratitude towards everyone present and also conveyed his affection towards Maharashtra. He stated that he was deeply honoured to receive such a prestigious award from Lokmat. Being born in Maharashtra and having spent most of his life there, he feels a special connection with the state, which has played an important role in his father's success. Additionally, he emphasized that receiving this award was a significant achievement for him, given the relatively short span of his career.

While acknowledging the award, Varun Dhawan highlighted the significance of this particular award, stating that it holds a special place in his heart. He expressed his pride in accepting the award and chanted 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji.. Jai Maharashtra, Jai Hind', showcasing his love and reverence for Maharashtra and the country as a whole.

At the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award ceremony, Varun's chanting of "Jai Bhavani" was met with a round of enthusiastic applause from the audience. This annual event is dedicated to honouring individuals who have made significant contributions to Maharashtra in various fields, including public service, social service, IAS, IPS, politics, education, sports, agriculture, industry, business, and medicine. The award is given in recognition of exceptional achievements that have brought pride and distinction to Maharashtra on a global scale.