Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to be shot in Paris

Apart from India, the shooting of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' will also take place in four European places including Paris.

In India, the filming is scheduled to happen in three different locations. However, the names have not been disclosed yet.

For the unversed, 'Bawaal' is filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

A day ago, the makers announced the release date of 'Bawaal'. They have locked April 7, 2023, as the film's release date.

( With inputs from ANI )

