Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu passes away due to heart attack
By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 11:53 PM2022-01-18T23:53:39+5:302022-01-19T00:00:07+5:30
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu passed away on Tuesday due to a heart attack.
Varun was shooting at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra when his driver Manoj suffered from a heart attack.
He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where the doctors declared him dead.
After being at the hospital for a long time, Varun was later seen leaving the hospital in his car, wearing a protective face mask.
The news was confirmed by Varun's management team on social media. Manoj was apparently a trusted driver of the Dhawan family for many years.
( With inputs from ANI )
