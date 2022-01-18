Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu passes away due to heart attack

By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu passed away on Tuesday due to a heart attack.

Varun was shooting at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra when his driver Manoj suffered from a heart attack.

He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where the doctors declared him dead.

After being at the hospital for a long time, Varun was later seen leaving the hospital in his car, wearing a protective face mask.

The news was confirmed by Varun's management team on social media. Manoj was apparently a trusted driver of the Dhawan family for many years.

( With inputs from ANI )

