Vasai Election 2024: BJP Candidate Sneha Dube Pandit Leads by 2,000 Votes Against Hitendra Thakur After Round 25 Of Voting

The 2024 Vasai election has intensified as BJP candidate Sneha Dube Pandit holds a narrow lead of 2,000 votes against her main rival, Hitendra Thakur, after round 25 of voting. The contest has been closely watched, with both candidates receiving significant support in the region. As votes continue to be counted, the race remains tight, and the outcome could shift in the following rounds.

Sneha Dube Pandit, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has garnered significant backing from her supporters in Vasai, a region known for its diverse demographics. Meanwhile, Hitendra Thakur, from the rival party, has also maintained a strong presence in the constituency. Election officials are keeping a close eye on the counting process, and with multiple rounds of tallying still to be completed, it is anticipated that the lead could change as more votes are processed. The final results are expected to be declared after all rounds are accounted for.

This seat is in the Palghar district and is known for its stronghold for independent candidates. Historically, this seat has seen mixed victories - the Janta Party and Congress both have won this twice while independent candidates have won four. Thakur won on a Congress ticket in 1990, then went on to win as an independent in 1995, 1999 and 2004. Since 2014, he has consistently won under the BVA banner. Since 1990, Hitendra Thakur has ruled Vasai as a Congress candidate or an independent, except in 2009.In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA) candidate Hitendra Thakur won the seat with a margin of 25,995 votes. His rival Vijay Govind Patil received 76,955 votes (40.50 %). In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Hitendra Vishnu Thakur from BVA won the seat and polled 97,291 votes with a vote share of 51.04%.



