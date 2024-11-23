Vasai Election Result 2024: Congress Candidate Vijay Govind Patil Leads as Hitendra Thakur Trails

In a surprising turn of events, the Vasai Assembly constituency is witnessing a neck-and-neck contest as Congress candidate Vijay Govind Patil takes the lead over Hitendra Thakur, the incumbent MLA and leader of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA). This development marks a significant political shift in Vasai, a constituency long considered a stronghold of Thakur’s party.

As per the latest updates, Vijay Govind Patil is leading with a substantial margin, of 4.482 votes with Thakur trailing by 4,482 votes. Known for being a stronghold for independent candidates, Vasai has held 10 assembly elections, with independents winning four times. In the last two elections, the Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has a firm grip on the seat. The upcoming Vasai assembly election has seven candidates in the race, but the focus is firmly on three prominent contenders: Hitendra Thakur, the sitting MLA and leader of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA); Vijay Patil, a seasoned leader and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) secretary; and Sneha Dube, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leader of the Shramjivi Sanghatna.