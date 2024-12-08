Vasai Virar Marathon 2024: Top Athletes Gear Up for Glory

The 12th Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, promising fierce competition among some of India’s top long-distance runners. Friends-turned-rivals Pradeep Singh Choudhary, Mohit Rathore, and Kalidas Hirve, who have trained together for 15 years, will face off in the men’s full marathon, aiming for the coveted top spot.

The event, flagged off by Olympic medallist and Commonwealth Games gold winner Sakshi Malik at 5:30 am, boasts a total prize pool of ₹58 lakh, making it one of the country’s most prestigious marathons. The full-marathon winner will take home ₹3 lakh, while the half-marathon champion will be awarded ₹2 lakh.

Choudhary, aiming to beat his personal best of 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 55 seconds, expressed optimism about the course and climate. “The route is favorable, and I hope to improve my timing,” he said.

Rathore, a two-time champion and last year’s runner-up, holds the current course record of 2:18.05 set in 2022. “Except for one elevation, the route is flat, making it ideal for competitive running. Spectators can expect some thrilling performances,” he shared.

In the women’s half-marathon, elite runners like Phoolan Pal, Sonika, and Sakshi Jadyal are ready to push their limits. Pal, participating for the third time, looks forward to a rematch with defending champion Prajakta Godbole.

Meanwhile, Karthik Karkera, a standout competitor in the men’s half-marathon, arrives with top-two finishes in two recent events. “I’m focused on improving my personal best of 1:05.53,” he stated.

With such a formidable lineup, the Vasai-Virar Marathon promises an exciting day of long-distance racing and record-breaking performances.