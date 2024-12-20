Vasai Warehouse Fire: Major Blaze Ravages Plywood Godown; Extensive Property Damage Reported (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at a plywood company warehouse located in the MRP Industrial Estate, Bapane, Naigaon East, creating panic among local residents and business owners. The incident occurred on [date and time, if known], prompting an immediate response from the fire brigade. The blaze quickly engulfed the warehouse, spewing thick black smoke visible from several kilometers away. Multiple firefighting units from nearby fire stations were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters battled the intense flames for over 2.5 hours before successfully bringing the situation under control.

According to fire officials, the warehouse contained highly flammable materials, including plywood and related chemicals, which fueled the fire and made containment efforts more challenging. "Our team worked tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent units," said a senior fire officer on site. While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, preliminary assessments suggest that an electrical short circuit could be a potential trigger. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause and evaluate the extent of the damage. No casualties or injuries were reported at the time of this report. However, substantial property damage is expected, with stored goods and warehouse infrastructure severely affected.

