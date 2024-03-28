Vashi Bar Tragedy: Waiter Fatally Stabbed in Morning Incident

A 26-year-old waiter at a bar in Vashi was fatally stabbed Thursday morning by unidentified assailants as he waited for a bus to return home to Koparkhairane. The incident occurred around 5 a.m. near the entrance of Kinara Bar and Restaurant in sector 11, Vashi, after the establishment had closed for the night. The deceased was identified as Mukesh Kumar, also known as Manto Kumar Yadav, a resident of Koparkhairane. According to police reports, Yadav had spent Wednesday night at the bar. As he awaited transportation home on Thursday, carrying a plastic bag containing water and other items, assailants on a motorcycle attempted to snatch the bag.

Despite his resistance, Yadav was fatally stabbed before the assailants fled. Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Bhate of Vashi police station stated that Yadav sustained severe injuries to his neck and other parts of his body. Despite receiving medical attention at Vashi Hospital, Yadav succumbed to his injuries. Another individual who tried to assist Yadav during the altercation was also injured and subsequently admitted to Vashi General Hospital. Bhate clarified that the bar had closed on time, with only a few staff members remaining for cleaning duties. "There are provisions for the accommodation and meals of staff members who stay back at the hotel overnight," Bhate added. A murder case against an unidentified individual has been registered at Vashi police station. "We have already started an investigation and are checking CCTV footage of the incident," said another police official.

