Vashi: 22-Year Old Molests a 13-Year Old Girl

Vashi police booked a 22-year-old man on charges of molesting a 13-year-old girl last week. The accused allegedly kissed the minor while she was walking on the walking track. A case was registered on Sunday afternoon. The accused has been identified as Immamul Haq Akalu Mulla alias Babu, a resident of sector 12 in Vashi and native of Assam.

According to police, on April 12 afternoon, the victim was walking near a walking track in sector 12 of the Vashi node, when the accused approached. Initially tried to talk to her and kept following her. Upon getting no response, he forcefully kissed her cheek. He also held her hand touched inappropriately. The act shamed the minor girl who returned home.

Read More: Salman Khan House Firing: Suspected Shooters Part of Gangster Rohit Godara Gang

However, after returning home, initially she did not say anything. But later narrated the whole incident to her mother. Subsequently, the family approached the police and lodged a complaint against the man. A case was registered for molestation against Mulla under sections 354 and 354 D of IPC and sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses 2012. According to police, the accused was residing in the same locality of the victim and was following her.