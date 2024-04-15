Salman Khan House Firing: Suspected Shooters Part of Gangster Rohit Godara Gang

Two suspects on a motorcycle fired five rounds at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on early Sunday. The responsibility for the firing was claimed by Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in a purported Facebook post. According to News18 sources, the attack was carried out by Rohit Godara, who operates Bishnoi’s gang in Rajasthan. One of the shooters, identified as Vishal, reportedly works for Godara, who is known for his involvement in a string of crimes, including murder. As per police, the shooters who fired at Salman Khan's house, and after firing at Galaxy Apartment, took a slow local to Borivali from platform one of Bandra station to Santa Cruz. The bike used in the firing was found near Mount Mary Church, which is just one kilometre away from Salman's house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare Reacts to Open firing Incident Outside Salman Khan's Bandra House

So far, the police have examined more than 2 dozen CCTV footage in this case and have also recorded the statements of some eyewitnesses who saw these two shooters. Police are now searching for those who provided logistical support to the shooters. Police suspect that both the accused shooters have gone out of Mumbai. A total of 20 teams of police and crime branches are searching for the accused. Apart from this, the police have now got concrete information about the person who fired and the one who got it done. Anmol Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took the responsibility of getting the firing. In his Facebook post, Anmol Bishnoi confessed that the firing at Salman Khan's house was done by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang due to old enmity.

According to sources, initially, even the police did not take that Facebook post so seriously, but when the faces of the shooters became clear through CCTV, then after connecting all the links, the police came to the conclusion that the one who fired at Salman was Vishal aka Kalu. Vishal, who belonged to the Rohit Godara gang, had recently murdered Sachin Goda, a scrap businessman from Rohtak, whose CCTV footage and a post claiming responsibility for the murder had also appeared on social media. These two, belonging to the Rohit Godara gang, were on the run ever since they had murdered businessman Sachin in Rohtak, during which they were ordered to open fire at Salman's house. There were two objectives behind this, firstly to make Salman Khan realise that he was not far from the reach of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The second and biggest reason is to collect huge extortion from the rich of Mumbai.Currently, Salman has been given Y+ category security.



