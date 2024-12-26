Vasota Fort Tourism Banned in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve from December 30 to January 1

Tourism at Vasota Fort in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve has been banned from December 30 to January 1, according to Vijay Bathe, Forest Range Officer of the Bamnoli Forest Range. The move, which affects the popular destination frequented by nature enthusiasts, fort lovers, and trekkers, comes as the site records its highest number of visitors from Pune.

Vasota Fort, nestled in the core area of the Koyna Sanctuary and Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in western Satara district near Pune, is a favorite destination for trekkers, fort enthusiasts, and nature lovers. The fort often sees large crowds, especially during holidays. With a surge in tourists expected to bid farewell to the year, authorities have banned entry to the fort from December 30 to January 1. The decision, taken for security reasons, aims to protect the area's natural resources, as Vasota Fort lies within the core zone of the wildlife department.

Similar restrictions have been imposed on boating agencies operating in the Koyna Reservoir, which transport tourists to Vasota Fort. Forest Range Officer Bathe has issued a stern warning, stating that legal action will be taken against anyone found illegally accessing the fort or the sanctuary area during this restricted period.

