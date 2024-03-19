VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Writes Letter to Mallikarjun Kharge, Seeks Seven Seats in Maharashtra

Prakash Ambedkar, the leader of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), has penned a letter to Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of the Indian National Congress. In his correspondence, Ambedkar has formally expressed his party's decision to extend full support to the Congress on seven specified seats in Maharashtra. He has urged Kharge to provide the names of these seven constituencies from the allocation reserved for the Indian National Congress within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

The schedule of the elections has been announced and Maha Vikas Aaghadi has been meeting continuously without inviting Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi for any discussions or meetings. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) have refused to listen to VBA's representatives in the numerous MVA meetings and we have lost faith in both of these parties due to their unequal attitude towards VBA in the MVA, the letter stated.

I have decided to lend VBA's full support to the Indian National Congress on 7 seats in Maharashtra, and requested Kharge ji to enlist me the names of 7

VBA will lend its complete ground and strategic support to the candidates of the Congress on 7 seats of Congress choice. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi's prime agenda remains the same unseat the fascist, divisive, undemocratic BJP-RSS government. With this thought, I have decided to lend VBA's full support to the Indian National Congress on 7 seats in Maharashtra.

This proposal from Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi to the Indian National Congress is not only in goodwill but also an extension of a friendly hand for a possible alliance in the future, said Prakash Ambedkar.

