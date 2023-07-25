Vehicle vandalism spree shakes Nashik residents, raising concerns about safety

Following the incident of burning and vandalizing vehicles in Vihitgaon, a fresh occurrence of vandalism with swords and sickles took place on Datta Mandir Road, Nashik Road, the next day. The group of men, riding bikes, carried out the act, and local youths attempted to chase them. Unfortunately, the suspects managed to evade capture. This incident has instilled fear and anxiety among the city's residents and raised concerns about the state of law and order in the area.

On Sunday night, unidentified miscreants wreaked havoc by burning and vandalizing vehicles in the parking lot of a building in the Vihitgaon area. Additionally, they used sickles and stones to damage four-wheelers parked on the road, resulting in around 15 vehicles being affected. Swift action by the police led to the immediate arrest of both culprits. However, shockingly, less than 24 hours later, a similar incident occurred in the Muktidham area of Nashik Road.

Around 12 am, a group of nine men on two-wheelers arrived at Datta Temple road, armed with sickles and swords. They proceeded to break the windows of four to five vehicles in the premises of Rajalakshmi Auditorium and Jagtap Mala area before making a swift escape. The suspects had covered their faces with handkerchiefs. Upon receiving the report of the incident, local youths and the police quickly responded to the scene. The gang fled on their two-wheelers. Meanwhile, the incidents in the Nashik Road area in the last two days have created panic among the locals.