Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar metro services to remain suspended on Thursday evening

The Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro services will not operate on Thursday evening, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a ride on Metro Line 7. Metro Line 1 services will be interrupted for less than two hours for security and administrative reasons. This is the evening peak hour when a large number of passengers commute to the railway stations of Andheri or Ghatkopar.

"On January 19, 2023 (Thursday), metro services will not be available from 05:45 pm to 07:30 pm due to operational and administrative reasons." "We request our commuters to plan their travel accordingly," Mumbai Metro One Private Limited stated on Tuesday.

On Thursday evening, PM Modi will take a ride from Gundavli metro station on the Western Express Highway to Mogra Metro Station and return to head to MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. Starting Friday at 4 p.m., the newly launched metro lines of Metro 2A and 7 will be available for public use.