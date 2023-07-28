Very heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai today, IMD issues yellow alert

The red alert will continue for Mumbai till Friday morning, after which a yellow alert (bad weather conditions with chances they may get worse) has been issued for the city by the (IMD). Meanwhile, neighbouring Thane has been issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) even for Friday.

As heavy rainfall continues to cause waterlogging, flood like situation, and landslides in different cities, the National Disaster Relief forces are kept on standby as heavy rain lashes state. As the city was battered by severe rainfall on Thursday, its impact was clearly visible on the operation of local train. Local trans on Central line were delayed by 25 minutes. There was severe waterlogging between Churchgate and Marine Lines station