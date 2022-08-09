Veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away

Pradeep Patwardhan, a famous actor in Marathi film industry, passed away today (August 9) at his residence in Mumbai due to heart attack. Pradeep Patanvardhan is a respected name in the Marathi film industry and theater industry, who has mesmerized the audience with his acting. Pradeep Patanwardhan was fond of acting since his childhood. He won many competitions while in college.

Pradeep Patwardhan was a famous actor in Marathi cinema. His major works include Ek full Char Haaf (1991), Dance Party (1995), Mee Shivajiraje Bhosle Boltoy (2009), Gola Berij (2012) and Bombay Velvet (2015), Police Line (2016), Navra Mazha Navsacha and 1234 (2016).

The play Moruchi Mavashi got special popularity among the audience. He also played lead roles in dramas like Dili Supari Baykochi, Bua Thanm Baya.