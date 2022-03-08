Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 'strength' his 'world'

It is raining wishes for women in Bollywood, on the occasion of Women's Day and the latest to post a loving wish is none other than actor Vicky Kaushal.

The 'Raazi' actor took to his Instagram account to post a heartwarming picture of his wife, actor Katrina Kaif and his mother, Veena Kaushal. Veena is seen hugging Katrina lovingly, while the latter is all smiles.

Vicky posted an endearing caption, which read, "My strength. My world." He added a heart emoji to the caption.

Choreographer Bosco Martis was all hearts to the picture.

Fans too showered their love on the endearing picture, in the comments section. One fan commented, "Awwww this is so cute!! God bless them", while another one wrote, "Soooooo cute @vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif".

Earlier, Katrina had posted a wish for her lovely sisters in an adorable Instagram post.

The two love birds tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

