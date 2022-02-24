Vicky Kaushal is 'absolutely shook' after watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Actor Vicky Kaushal is heaping praises for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, he shared the film's poster and wrote, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this Film. SLB Sir you are a master! And @aliaabhatt don't even know what to say about you...breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off."

Vicky shared screen space with Alia in their film 'Raazi' (2018).

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

